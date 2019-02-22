The Oregon men’s tennis team came into Des Moines, Iowa, ranked No. 15 in the nation by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association. After dropping the doubles point in the last outing, Oregon not only won the point against No. 46 Drake, it won all but one of the singles points to improve to 10-1 on the season.
In their first time playing together, Ethan Young-Smith and Evan Felcher clinched the doubles point with 7-6 win. After Thomas Laurent and Joshua Charlton lost Vinny Gillespie 6-4, Ty Gentry and Emmanuel Coste won their point 7-5, setting up Young-Smith and Felcher.
In singles action, Charles Roberts was in control the entire match, winning 6-1, 6-0 for the first singles point. Laurent, the No. 7 singles player in the nation, won over Gillespie 6-3, 6-1.
Ty Gentry and Young-Smith both went three sets against their opponents. Young-Smith bested Finley Hall 6-1 in the first set, but lost 4-6 in the next. Young clinched the third point of the day 6-3 for the third point of the day.
Against Barny Thorold, Gentry took the first set 6-4, then lost the next 7-6. In the 10-point tiebreaker, Gentry controlled the set 10-3. ,
Drake’s lone point came from Tom Hands, who beat Emmanuel Coste in three sets. Hands won the first set 6-3, then Coste rebounded by winning 6-2. The third and final set was the longest of the day, with Hands edging out a 7-6 win.
Laurent and Coste lead the team in singles wins, each with 16 on the season. Laurent has 91 singles wins, just two away from tying Oregon’s all-time record.
The Ducks have now won seven in a row, and will take on Wisconsin in Madison on Saturday.
