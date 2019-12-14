In their third matchup this season against a top-10 team, the No. 10 Ducks marched into Ann Arbor, Michigan, and upset No. 5 Michigan 71-70. With the win, it is Oregon’s first nonconference road win against a top-10 opponent in school history.
Oregon had its hands in the passing lanes early, getting steals and deflections. Couple that with hot shooting, and you have a 16-point advantage for the Ducks in the first half. Sharpshooting guard Anthony Mathis made four of his six attempts from beyond the arc in the first half.
The second half was another story.
The Wolverines came out of the locker room at halftime and made five straight 3-pointers. Tied at 48, Michigan managed to reclaim the lead when Franz Wagner sunk a 3-pointer.
After that bucket, neither team went ahead by more than three for the remainder of regulation. With 26 seconds left in the second half and the score tied at 63, the Ducks had a chance to win. Payton Pritchard took Zavier Simpson one-on-one but had the ball knocked into the air. Francis Okoro made a touch pass out to Mathis for a deep 3-pointer. Mathis made the basket, but it was eventually waived off by the officials because he didn't get the shot off before the buzzer.
It was all Pritchard late in the second half and into overtime. The senior point guard scored 15 of the Ducks’ final 17 points.
The game came down to the last possession as Simpson got past Pritchard and floated the ball up over the outstretched arm of Okoro. Simpson missed the layup and Michigan failed to tip the ball back in before the final buzzer sounded. Oregon players and coaches stormed the court and celebrated their big win.
The Ducks now have one of the most impressive resumes in the country, and will return home to continue their nonconference slate on Dec. 18 against Montana.