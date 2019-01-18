After sweeping the So-Cal schools last weekend, the No. 5 Oregon Ducks (14-1, 3-0 Pac-12) will host both No. 19 Arizona State University (12-4, 3-2) and the University of Arizona (13-3, 3-2) this weekend for their second home stand of conference play.
Oregon remains on top of the conference standings, while ASU and Arizona stand at No. 5 and No. 6 respectively.
However, on the defensive side, both of the Arizona schools make up the top-two scoring defenses in the conference, Arizona leads by holding opponents to an average of 54.4 points per game, ASU follows with 55.7.
With only three conference games under their belts, the Ducks have yet to face off against the other three Pac-12 teams ranked in the AP Top-25. Friday’s game against ASU will be Oregon’s first matchup against one of these teams (Stanford is ranked No. 6 with Oregon State at No. 10.)
“They are a better offensive team, I think than they have been in the past [with] a lot more three-point weapons” Oregon head coach Kelly Graves said.
The Sun Devils began their season with a vigorous start to their non-conference schedule, dropping close games to both No. 2-ranked Baylor (65-59) and an even tighter loss to No. 4 Louisville (58-56).
Oregon’s sweep against ASU last season broke a four-game losing streak to the Sun Devils and marked its first win in Tempe, Arizona since 2000. While ASU leads its series with the Ducks, 34-32, a win from Oregon would put them ahead 21-11 over the Sun Devils when hosting in Eugene.
“They are definitely very physical and tough, so we’re going to have to play through that,” Oregon junior forward Ruthy Hebard said. “They like to double team, as coach was saying, they like to face guards, so it’s going to be mentally tough this game for sure. Hopefully, [we’ll] blow through their toughness and out-tough them again.”
Oregon will conclude the home stand against Arizona on Sunday.
The Wildcats are led by redshirt sophomore Aari McDonald. The 5-foot-7 guard out of Fresno, California, is averaging 25.6 points per game, scoring above 30 during five of the team’s first 16 games.
“She is just so explosive and strong with the ball,” Oregon junior guard Sabrina Ionescu said. “She is a great guard. She’s quick. She shoots the ball well and gets to the basket well. She’s their best player.”
Sunday’s matinee will be a close game on the backcourt as the Wildcats, the conference’s leading defense, will be closely matched against the Ducks. Arizona is averaging 9.8 steals and 3.9 per game, while Oregon is averaging 8.1 and 2.8 in the same categories. Yet, the Ducks have been better at being able to turn these defensive plays into scoring drives, out-averaging Arizona 20.2 to 18.9 in points off turnovers.
The Ducks host ASU Friday at 6 p.m., before playing Arizona Sunday at noon at Matthew Knight Arena.
