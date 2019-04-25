The No. 2 Oregon Ducks (6-2) defeated No. 7 Hawaii Pacific, 273.500-262.285, in the quarterfinals of the 2019 NCATA National Championships at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas.
Oregon’s win against the Sharks (1-6) gives the Ducks’ the sweep over HPU this season.
“There were a lot of highs in our meet and a lot of things that we have room to grow going into tomorrow,” Oregon head coach Keenyn Won said in the post-meet press conference. “I think the energy we had going into today was great, so it’s just a matter of executing everything from start to finish.”
The Ducks opened the event defeating HPU in the compulsory event, 37.525-36.325. During the four-heat event, Oregon earned its lowest score of the meet in the tumbling heat, 8.550.
Including the opening event, Oregon won five out of the six events over the Sharks, sweeping the final four events. The Ducks’ highest score of the meet was 9.875, which they hit in the first event and again in the Pyramid event, which Oregon won 29.325-28.625.
After halftime, the closest HPU got to Oregon was in the toss event, which the Ducks won by a little over a point, 28.650-27.200.
In the tumbling event, Oregon senior Casi Jackson scored a 9.725 in the aerial heat to give the Ducks’ their biggest score of the event and win it 55.200-50.275.
“Casi in the aerial pass absolutely nailed it,” Won said. “She had some funky warmups, but came out and showed up in her solo pass.”
Oregon secured the win over HPU in the team event, winning 93.850-90.760.
HPU won its only event in the acro event, winning 29.100-28.950 over the Ducks. The Sharks won two out of the three heats in the event.
Oregon will move on to the semifinals and compete against No. 3 Azusa Pacific University Friday at 3 p.m. PST. The winner of the meet will advance to Saturday's final.
