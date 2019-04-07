The No. 2 Oregon acrobatics & tumbling team concluded its regular-season competition by dropping its second match of the season against Baylor, 280.230-274.875, at the Ferrell Center in Waco, Texas. Sunday’s meet between the two marks Oregon’s 10th straight loss to the Bears, a streak continuing over the past three seasons.
Oregon (5-2) got swept by the No. 1 Bears in every event, despite less than a one-point difference between the two teams at halftime.
"Today was a tough matchup," Oregon head coach Keenyn Won told GoDucks.com. "Although we didn't pull out the win, we achieved our goal as a team- to build our confidence. We had a few mistakes, but overall, I'm proud of our execution today."
The Ducks only outscored the Bears (9-0) in two heats throughout the whole meet. First, in the second event, the Ducks scored a season-best 9.95 in the six-element heat to Baylor’s 9.85. Then, in the trio heat in the tumbling event, Oregon scored just 0.05 better than the Bears with a 9.25-9.20.
In event two, the acro event, Oregon’s season-high event score of 29.45, compared to Baylor’s 29.55, was closest the Ducks would get to Baylor scoring-wise throughout any of the events. Baylor’s biggest scoring win came in the team event, where the Bears defeated the Ducks 95.98-92.75.
In the opening event, the Bears won 38.70-38.05. Following Oregon’s close attempt at a comeback in event two, Baylor went on to win events three through five with scores of 29.60-29.45, 29.35-29.05 and 57.05-56.125, respectively.
Oregon will have the next two and half weeks off before traveling back to Waco, Texas, to compete in the NCATA National Championships, beginning on April 25 and running through April 27.
