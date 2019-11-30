The No. 1 Oregon Ducks lost in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam Championship to the No. 8 Louisville Cardinals, 72-62 on Saturday.
Oregon had a dominant first quarter, giving them a double digit lead, 24-13. So dominant in fact that the Ducks led in every statistical category except blocks.
After Oregon controlled the Cardinals in the first quarter, it was Louisville’s turn in the second. The Ducks missed all seven three-point attempts, and scored just three field goals. Louisville outscored Oregon 24-8 and headed into halftime with a five-point lead.
Oregon had a hard time shooting the ball from behind the three-point arc all game, finishing with meager 17 percent.
After a break in the action, the Cardinals built their lead up to 12 midway through the third quarter. Louisville warded off an Oregon comeback to earn their second win against a No. 1 overall since in the 2013 NCAA tournament.
Oregon managed to close the gap to six twice, but Louisville maintained the lead until the final buzzer.
Kylee Shook led the Cardinals with a double-double, tallying 18 points and 15 rebounds.
Four Ducks scored in double figures, led by Satou Sabally with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Ruthy Hebard also had 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks. Sabrina Ionescu scored just 13 points, going 1-8 from three.
The Ducks can now rest until Dec. 8 when they play South Dakota State at Matthew Knight Arena.