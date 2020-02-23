In a top-three showdown, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 1 defending NCATA National Champion Baylor, 281.350-275.475, on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.
The match started out close and after the compulsory event it was anyone’s match. The Ducks beat Baylor in the acro heat, 9.55-9.45 and then Oregon and Baylor tied in the pyramid heat with a score of 9.90. The Ducks responded by beating Baylor in the toss, 9.90-9.70 but the Bears won the tumbling heat to win the event, 37.80-37.45.
The Ducks bounced back to defeat the Bears in the acro event, 29.30-28.45. Kaylene Iriye, Sierra Garcia, Addie Lacewell and Payton Coon helped the Ducks defeat the Bears by earning the highest score of the event, 9.85.
Oregon led into the intermission with a 96.15-95.85 over Baylor. The Ducks received their best score in heat one of the pyramid event, registering a 9.90 but Baylor narrowly edged them out, winning, 29.60-29.40.
The Bears surpassed the Ducks in the tumbling event, 57.550-55.825, as their lead grew to 1.075.
Baylor finished out the competition by winning the team event, 99.80-95.00 securing the victory.
Up next, the Ducks will take on the No. 4 Azusa Pacific in Azusa, Calif., on Thursday.