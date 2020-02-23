2019.02.23.SEN.EMG.ACROTUMB.vs.ACU-18.jpg

Ducks top Casi Jackson (11) holds her position in an acro during the team event. Oregon Ducks acrobatics and tumbling meets with Arizona Christian University at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. on Feb. 23, 2019. (Sarah Northrop/Emerald)

 Sarah Northrop

In a top-three showdown, the No. 2 Oregon Ducks fell to the No. 1 defending NCATA National Champion Baylor, 281.350-275.475, on Sunday afternoon at the Ferrell Center.

The match started out close and after the compulsory event it was anyone’s match. The Ducks beat Baylor in the acro heat, 9.55-9.45 and then Oregon and Baylor tied in the pyramid heat with a score of 9.90. The Ducks responded by beating Baylor in the toss, 9.90-9.70 but the Bears won the tumbling heat to win the event, 37.80-37.45.

The Ducks bounced back to defeat the Bears in the acro event, 29.30-28.45. Kaylene Iriye, Sierra Garcia, Addie Lacewell and Payton Coon helped the Ducks defeat the Bears by earning the highest score of the event, 9.85.

Oregon led into the intermission with a 96.15-95.85 over Baylor. The Ducks received their best score in heat one of the pyramid event, registering a 9.90 but Baylor narrowly edged them out, winning, 29.60-29.40.

The Bears surpassed the Ducks in the tumbling event, 57.550-55.825, as their lead grew to 1.075.

Baylor finished out the competition by winning the team event, 99.80-95.00 securing the victory.

Up next, the Ducks will take on the No. 4 Azusa Pacific in Azusa, Calif., on Thursday.

