With just under 1000 fans in attendance, the game was tied 1-1, in the bottom of the eighth.
The stage was set as the top of the order was set to bat for the Ducks. Outfielder Tanner Smith, swung first pitch and sent a rocket back up the middle. Anthony Hall followed with a single, giving Oregon back-to-back base hits. The inning set itself up just how the Ducks wanted; two runners on, zero outs, and Kenyon Yovan at the dish.
Yovan was unable to do much, striking out looking on a 2-2 pitch that caught the inside part of the plate. That’s the funny thing about baseball; it never goes the way you expect it to. Instead an intentional walk to Aaron Zavala loaded the bases for the next guy in line: pinch hitter Tristan Hanoian.
Being very selective and not helping Oregon State pitcher Bryant Salgado out in any way, Hanoian drew a bases loaded walk to regain the lead for Oregon.
With a chance to boost the Ducks’ lead, Gabe Matthews, who has been swinging a red hot bat as of late, was plunked, scoring another run and keeping the bases loaded.
Josh Kasevich followed up with a walk of his own, making the game 4-1.
The inning kept getting grimmer for the Beavers. Left-handed pitcher Jake Mulholland was the third pitcher of the inning, and allowed the third free pass of the inning, which brought in the third run of the inning.
Before the eighth, the Ducks tightly held onto a 1-0 lead since the fifth when Matthews turned on a breaking ball over the plate and sent it into the Ducks bullpen.
Both teams' starters pitched very well. Oregon State’s Kevin Abel went six strong allowing just one run on two hits, with eight strikeouts.
Oregon starter Robert Ahlstrom pitched into the eighth, collecting nine strikeouts and allowing five hits. His ability to get himself out of jams all night was the reason the Ducks were able to win.
Fighting to get out of the seventh inning, with a runner on third, Ahlstrom continued to deal. His 108th pitch of the night was a beauty as his curveball fell into the strike zone. The fans began to get up on their feet and cheer. Ahlstrom, pitching in front of his supportive home fans, threw one of the best pitches of the night: a fastball on the outer half of the plate that froze OSU hitter Jake Dukart.
“I knew I had a good matchup,” Ahlstrom said. “I felt good with all of my pitches in that situation, I just went ahead and tried to execute pitches.”
The Ducks will continue their series against Oregon State on Saturday at 6:30 p.m.