Oregon baseball won their seventh straight game on Tuesday night, defeating Gonzaga 10-3. The Ducks scored 10 unanswered runs as they rolled past the Bulldogs.
The Ducks offense was clicking throughout as they out hit the Bulldogs 12-6.
“I thought the ball club came out today and played a very clean game again and I was just excited the way these guys are enjoying being with each other,” head coach Mark Waskikowski said. “The comradery, the work ethic. They really are a fun group to be with on a daily basis”
After finding themselves down 3-0 early, the Ducks responded with four runs on three hits in the bottom of the third inning.
“This team isn’t going to ever go down and feel bad about ourselves if we get down three runs or whatever it may be,” Gabe Matthews said. “I feel like the best thing about this team is that if we go down three runs it's seen as a challenge to come back.
Tanner Smith hit his 20th double of the season which tied a team single season record. Kenyon Yovan followed up the double with his 12th homer of the season, putting two runs on the board.
The Ducks were able to put two more runs on the board in the third inning, taking their first lead of the game at 4-3.
In the bottom of the fifth, Josh Kasevich was able to steal home to advance the Ducks lead to two.
The Ducks poured it on in the bottom of the sixth inning, hitting four doubles, scoring five runs in the process.
After Smith was hit by a pitch, Yovan continued his big day by doubling and sending Smith home. An Aaron Zavala double then advanced Yovan to third.
Next, Gabe Matthews hit a 2 RBI double, sending both Yovan and Zavala home, boosting the Ducks’ lead to five.
With the two RBI’s, Matthews became Oregon’s all-time leader in RBIs, with 130 in his career. The Salem native also set the school record for hits earlier in the season against USC.
With momentum fully on the Ducks side, Matthews was able to score thanks to a Kasevich single. The Ducks added one more run to make the score 10-3, which held until the final.
Setting the schools all time record for career RBIs, Matthews stood out, going 2-for-4 with two runs, RBIs and doubles.
Kasevich added two RBIs and a run, going 3-for-4.
Six total pitchers got time on the mound on Tuesday, totalling nine strikeouts and allowing only six hits. Nico Tellache was credited with the win, his third of the year.
“I think it's really hard to win in college baseball, anybody can beat anybody and it's proven every single day when we look at scores,” Wasikowski said.