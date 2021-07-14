Mario Cristobal and the Oregon football program have been hyperactive along the recruiting trail recently, but it was a key coaching piece that the Ducks added on Wednesday afternoon.
Nick Toth, who was previously the special teams coordinator at the University of Central Florida, was hired as an outside linebackers coach, as reported by FootballScoop.com.
While Cristobal’s on-field assistant coaching staff is already full, Toth will fill an analyst role within the organization.
Toth’s hiring is likely motivated by his connection with Oregon defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter. Toth has worked on DeRuyter’s staff at both Texas A&M and Fresno State in the past.
In his five years at Fresno State, Toth produced 17 All-Mountain West Conference players and one unanimous All-American. Oregon will open their 2021 season hosting the Bulldogs on Sept. 4.
DeRuyter, who was hired from the University of California, Berkeley on January 28, 2021, is currently listed as the defensive coordinator/outside linebackers coach on the official Oregon football staff list. Linebackers is a position Toth will likely assist in.
Oregon’s young core of linebackers is poised to be one of the best in the nation. With five-star recruits Justin Flowe and Noah Sewell holding down the inside, DeRuyter’s 2-4-5 defense emphasizes using defensive ends and outside linebackers in more of a hybrid role.
This change from former DC Andy Avalos’ 3-3-5 base could see Toth working with guys like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Mase Funa in similar roles along either edge of the defensive line.
To keep up with the entire Oregon football roster, check out thisscholarship chart. All ratings were taken from the247Sports Composite.