11.12.22.EMG.IME.Football.vs.UW-0.jpg

The Oregon Ducks run out the field in the start of game 10 of the 2022 season. The University of Oregon Ducks hosted the University of Washington Huskies at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Ore., on November 12th, 2022 for game 10 of the 2022 season. (Ian Enger/Emerald)

Oregon added a long snapper to its arsenal of recruits on Wednesday.

Nick Duzansky – a 2023 recruit from Wheaton, Illinois – committed to the Ducks back in June. But on Wednesday, it became official. 

Duzansky is coming to Oregon as a long snapper, but at St. Francis High School he also played tight end and defensive end.

He had offers from Texas Christian University and Penn State, but is headed far from home to play with Dan Lanning.

“Thankful to be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Oregon,” Duzanksy wrote in his commitment announcement on Twitter.

Tags