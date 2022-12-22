Oregon added a long snapper to its arsenal of recruits on Wednesday.

Nick Duzansky – a 2023 recruit from Wheaton, Illinois – committed to the Ducks back in June. But on Wednesday, it became official.

Duzansky is coming to Oregon as a long snapper, but at St. Francis High School he also played tight end and defensive end.

He had offers from Texas Christian University and Penn State, but is headed far from home to play with Dan Lanning.

“Thankful to be continuing my athletic and academic career at the University of Oregon,” Duzanksy wrote in his commitment announcement on Twitter.