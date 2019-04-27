Ugo Amadi is a versatile piece for the Ducks’ defense

Ugo Amadi has played in every game for the Oregon football team since he arrived on campus in 2015. His versatility has allowed him to help out wherever he is needed throughout the Oregon secondary. Amadi is listed as cornerback on the official roster, but he played safety against UCLA …

 Adam Eberhardt

Former Oregon safety Ugochukwu Amadi was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in round 4, pick 132 of the 2019 NFL Draft. 

Amadi is the first Duck off the board. He recorded 55 total tackles, three interceptions — two returned for a touchdown — and 11 passes defended in his senior season. 

He won the Lombardi award for the country's most versatile player. He also averaged 15.93 yards per punt return and one touchdown. 

His 4.51 second 40-yard dash was average among safeties at the NFL Combine, along with his 4.19 second 20-yard shuttle.

Justin Hollins

Oregon outside linebacker Justin Hollins was selected by the Denver Broncos in round 5, pick 156 in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Hollins had a productive final two season in Eugene. Last season, Hollins finished with 64 total tackles and led the team with 6.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Hollins was named to the AP All-Pac-12 First Team.

Hollins impressed in the pre-draft process, winning the MVP award in the East-West shrine game with 10 tackles and two sacks. He also posted impressive numbers at the combine among edge rushers: 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 25 reps at the bench press and a vertical of 36.5 inches.

