Ugo Amadi
Former Oregon safety Ugochukwu Amadi was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in round 4, pick 132 of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Amadi is the first Duck off the board. He recorded 55 total tackles, three interceptions — two returned for a touchdown — and 11 passes defended in his senior season.
He won the Lombardi award for the country's most versatile player. He also averaged 15.93 yards per punt return and one touchdown.
His 4.51 second 40-yard dash was average among safeties at the NFL Combine, along with his 4.19 second 20-yard shuttle.
Justin Hollins
Oregon outside linebacker Justin Hollins was selected by the Denver Broncos in round 5, pick 156 in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Hollins had a productive final two season in Eugene. Last season, Hollins finished with 64 total tackles and led the team with 6.5 sacks. He also forced a fumble and intercepted a pass. Hollins was named to the AP All-Pac-12 First Team.
Hollins impressed in the pre-draft process, winning the MVP award in the East-West shrine game with 10 tackles and two sacks. He also posted impressive numbers at the combine among edge rushers: 4.5 second 40-yard dash, 25 reps at the bench press and a vertical of 36.5 inches.
Dillon Mitchell
Oregon wide receiver Dillon Mitchell was chosen by the Minnesota Vikings in round 7, pick 239 of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Mitchell broke Oregon’s single-season receiving yards record with 1,184 yards on 75 receptions. His season put him on the AP Second Team All-Pac-12.
He passed on a final season at Oregon to enter the NFL. At the NFL combine, Mitchell’s 4.46 40-yard dash was 14th among 30 receivers at the combine while his 4.29 20-yard shuttle was 22nd.
Jalen Jelks
Defensive lineman Jalen Jelks was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys in round 7, pick 241 of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Jelks was a tackling machine in his junior and senior season at Oregon. He recorded 116 total tackles over the last two seasons. His sack numbers fell during his senior year, but he remained in opposing backfields with 7.5 tackles for loss in his senior year.
This post will be updated throughout the day.