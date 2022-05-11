Oregon baseball’s offense returned with authority Wednesday against University of California San Diego at PK Park.

After the Ducks were shut out three times in a span of eight days, they exploded for 15 runs on 19 hits in a 15-6 victory over the Tritons. The win ended a six-game losing streak for Oregon as it heads into the home stretch of the regular season.

“The team played really well today,” head coach Mark Wasikowski said. “I was proud of the guys… for putting the efforts in to lead to what you saw today.”

They accomplished the feat with a new-look lineup that saw Bryce Boettcher, Sam Novitske and freshman catcher Bennett Thompson enter the mix. Usual starters Anthony Hall, Jacob Walsh and Josiah Cromwick were given the day off.

“I was prepared for it,” Thompson said of his first start. “Maybe a little surprised, but I wasn’t scared by it.”

The new additions shined. Thompson reached base four times, Novitske homered and singled, and Boettcher got on base three times.

“Those guys were really, really good,” Wasikowski said. “A big reason why we won today. Sam Novitske’s a team leader and an absolute rock star of a person, and so is Bryce Boettcher… We played the lineup that we thought was gonna win the game for us today, and that’s what happened.”

Right-hander Dylan Sabia got the start on the mound for the Ducks. He retired the first two batters he faced, with center fielder Colby Shade robbing a home run on the second batter they faced. The Tritons still scratched out a run against Sabia with three consecutive singles, the third being a line drive that deflected off Sabia.

Tanner Smith led off the bottom of the first with a single, already matching the Ducks’ entire hit total from Tuesday. Shade was hit by a pitch, but a double play and a groundout got UCSD out of the inning.

Sabia gave up more hard contact in the second inning. After allowing a single and a double, Shade made an impressive relay to Josh Kasevich, who nabbed the runner at home. Shade’s defense made a difference in each of the first two innings.

Kasevich led off the bottom of the second with a long line drive that snuck over the left field fence for a home run. The Ducks had gone their last 60 outs without scoring a run, dating back to Saturday in Corvallis. Kasevich’s sixth long ball of the season tied the game at one apiece.

After Boettcher walked, Novitske crushed one for the Ducks’ second home run of the inning, giving them a 3-1 lead. It was the third homer of Novitske’s career. Thompson followed with a single for the first hit of his career, prompting the Tritons to change pitchers.

“Bennett Thompson’s a stud,” Wasikowski said. “He’s a Southern Oregon kid that’s just a tough guy and a really, really good catcher. He stayed patient, he’s waited his turn and today he got his turn.”

Thompson said he was happy but not surprised at collecting his first hit.

“It’s something I’ve probably seen in my head a thousand times, preparing for it mentally,” he said. “But it was really cool. It was awesome to have all the guys in the dugout rooting for me.”

The pitching substitution didn’t make much of a difference, as Gavin Grant hit a sharp double and Smith smacked an RBI single for his second hit of the game. A passed ball made it 5-1 before an out was recorded in the inning.

It was a much-needed outburst for an Oregon team that had gone ice cold offensively.

“It was great to see us all get back under ourselves and just put good swings on the ball,” Kasevich said. “We’ve been working a lot and going through some stuff as a team, and it was great to see the benefits be reaped.”

The third inning was a similar story, as the Ducks put up their second consecutive five-spot. Cowley led off with a double, and Boettcher and Novitske each hit singles. The Tritons played sloppy defense, allowing the Ducks to score another on a fielder’s choice. Smith doubled for his third hit in as many innings, and Shade tacked on another pair with a single.

Tommy Brandenburg pitched a perfect third inning with a strikeout, utilizing his strong curveball to counteract a mid-80s fastball. He struck out another batter in the fourth, then gave up a pair of hits that led to a UCSD run.

The Ducks responded with a run of their own in the bottom of the fourth on a pair of hits and a Kasevich RBI groundout that made it 11-2.

Oregon right-hander Jacob Hughes walked four in the fifth inning, forcing in a run. After giving up a two-run single, he was pulled from the game. Stone Churby recorded a strikeout to end the frame.

UCSD pitcher Sam Hasegawa did his best Hughes impression in the bottom of the fifth by issuing three walks. Brennan Milone joined the party, clearing the bases with a three-run double to extend the lead to 14-5.

The game cruised on from there. Each team scattered a few baserunners, but neither put up much of a threat. Rio Britton pitched two scoreless innings for Oregon.

Ryan McNally came in to pitch the eighth for UCSD in his quest to play all nine defensive positions. After giving up a leadoff triple to Boettcher, the senior moved to center field to complete the feat. He began the game as a catcher and changed positions every inning.

Boettcher scored on a groundout for the 15th Oregon run.

Ducks lefty closer Kolby Somers retired all five batters he faced. It was his first appearance since Oregon’s blowup against Cal on May 1, which began the team’s six-game losing streak.

“I thought all of the pitchers pitched good,” Wasikowski said. “There were several of those guys who came out today and threw the ball over the plate with conviction.”

Matt Dallas gave up a couple hits and a run, but he recorded the final out to secure the 15-6 win.

Oregon (29-20), now back on track, will travel for three games against Arizona State University (24-25) this weekend. The series begins Friday at 7 p.m.

“Every day is a great opportunity to be playing the game we love,” Somers said. “I think that can be easy to take for granted sometimes… just loving it out here and embracing the opportunity to be with each other every day.”