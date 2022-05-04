Oregon football has landed Nebraska defensive line transfer Casey Rogers.

Rogers received his offer to Oregon on May 2 and announced his commitment via his personal Twitter account Wednesday morning.

A 3-star recruit from Avon, CT, Rogers played his first four collegiate seasons at Nebraska. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound strong ide defensive end was limited in participation due to injuries which kept him sidelined for the first five games of the 2021 season. In the final seven games he tallied 17 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss and a 1/2 sack.

Rogers chose Oregon over USC and Auburn. With the departure of Jayson Jones, who transferred to Auburn, and the loss of Kayvon Thibodeaux to the draft, the Oregon pass rush will look for a boost from the veteran Rogers.

He will compete for a starting spot with returners Brandon Dorlus, Treven Ma’ae and Brandon Buckner. The Ducks’ defensive line also welcomes recruit Sir Mells, decommit from Washington Ben Roberts, and Washington transfer Sam Taimani.

Roberts is the second pass rusher to relocate from Lincoln to Eugene. Defensive lineman Jordon Riley is also a transfer from Nebraska who played under current Oregon defensive line coach Tony Tuioti during his tenure at Nebraska from 2019-2021.