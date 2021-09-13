Junior college transfer Tyrone Williams committed to Oregon on Monday morning via his personal social media. Williams led all junior college players in scoring averaging 27.6 points for Grayson College this past season.
The 6-foot-5 sophomore guard from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, sports a lengthy frame and uses his dribble to create space. Williams is a skilled shooter; he knocked down the three-ball at a 43.5-percent clip last season.
He joins a highly-touted 2022 recruiting class and will have two seasons in Eugene once joining the program in 2022-23. Williams is the third prospect to announce their commitment to Oregon after five-stars Dior Johnson and Kel’el Ware committed to the program this summer.
Dana Altman has had recent success with JUCO prospects on the wing. Chris Duarte blossomed under Altman’s guidance before he was selected with the No. 13 pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. Altman also landed a commitment from 2021 JUCO prospect Rivaldo Soares this summer.