Oregon wide receiver Mycah Pittman has suffered a broken right arm and will be sidelined for 6 weeks with a possibility of returning for the bowl game, according to head coach Mario Cristobal.
Pittman, the 5-foot-11’, 198 pound freshman from Calabasas, CA, left the game against Arizona near the end of the first quarter. His right arm was pinned under an Arizona defensive player after he picked up 11 yards on a pass from Justin Herbert. He was able to walk off the field under his own power and was carted to the locker room, but would not return for the remainder of the game.
Pittman has delivered a significant contribution to the Oregon offense in his freshman season, tallying 14 receptions, 197 yards and 2 touchdowns in six games. His season was highlighted by a 36 yard touchdown reception against Washington that put the Ducks within three on their way to a comeback win.
Health has been an issue for him this year as he missed the first four games of the year as well, due to a shoulder injury he suffered in fall camp.
The Ducks will look for bigger contributions from the rest of the receiving core to fill Pittman’s role. Look for Bryan Addison and tight end Spencer Webb to see increased looks in the passing game going forward.