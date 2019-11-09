Freshman Lillian Mould rebounded in the consolation round on Saturday, earning a win in both singles and doubles play. Mould’s performance was silver lining in what was otherwise a tough tournament for Oregon women’s tennis.
Mould shined in singles play, picking up a win against Tallulah Farrow of Colorado. She only needed two sets to get the victory, winning the first set 6-2 and second 6-3.
The Mould/Myah Petchey duo defeated UNLV’s Hsuan Yu and Rachel Lee. In this match Oregon outpaced UNLV to a 8-4 win. The freshman duo recovered from a tough Friday match in which they suffered a defeat.
Mould, the Birmingham, England native, will look to build up her American tennis resume this season, after being ranked as high as 13th in Britain’s U18 tennis rankings.
In competitive play, the Ducks’ lone representative, Madisen Olson, fell to Samantha Li of UNLV in three sets. Olson was the only victor for Oregon on Friday, but she was defeated 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 on Saturday.
Sunday’s matches will be the final matches for Oregon this fall.