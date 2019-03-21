In Oregon’s home loss to UCLA in February, freshman Taylor Chavez landed awkwardly. It hurt but Chavez played in Oregon’s next game against USC. But then the pain became unbearable to the point that Chavez hasn’t played since.
Chavez is still recovering from a fractured foot and is not in the plans to play in the first and second rounds. Redshirt sophomore Morgan Yaeger has stepped into the role as the guard off the bench, and the Australian will have to do more of the same in the NCAA Tournament.
A big piece to Yaeger’s game will be confidence, especially when it comes to shooting.
“Being a bench player that doesn’t normally play as much, I’m going to be one of the players left open because we’ve got some amazing players, especially shooters,” Yaeger said. “If I can knock down those shots I think I can be useful.”
The team having to shift lineups around is not something new. Last season, the Ducks lost Lexi Bando toward the end of the regular season, this year they have had spells with Ruthy Hebard and Chavez sidelined with injuries.
It’s a small team with just eight healthy players as Chavez sits out.
“We all do a good job of knowing our role and trying to be ready when you have a bigger role to fill,” Chavez said. “I think we’ve done a good job adapting to the changing roles because they have changed throughout the year and they’ll continue to change and we do a good job of that.”
Yaeger is familiar with being out with injuries, missing last season with a back injury that could have ended her career. But now she’s the one who is filling in for the wounded.
Chavez has not been practicing but she’s still finding ways to impact the team from the sideline.
“I’ve got to find ways of bringing positive energy to the team even though I’m not on the court,” Chavez said. “I think bringing positive energy from the bench is the No. 1 thing I can do.”
While it can be lonely on the bench, Chavez has found herself next to her roommate and fellow freshman Nyara Sabally, who is redshirting the season as she recovers from a knee injury.
Sabally has given Chavez advice on staying optimistic and knowing that she’ll be back on the court in no time.
“Just being with her on the bench, talking with her and having rehab with her. We’ll get better,” Sabally said. “She’s obviously a good player and she’ll come back. She’s still impacting and giving positive energy to the field.”
Chavez’s approach from the bench is on brand for her: positivity.
“We figure out what to say to help someone in a certain situation because words are powerful,” Chavez said. “If you say the right thing you might change someone’s mindset for the whole game.”
