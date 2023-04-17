Another productive week concluded for the University of Oregon’s track and field team. Ducks of all disciplines competed in the Mt. SAC relays in Walnut, Calif. as well as the Bryan Clay invitational in Azusa, Calif. — taking two overall victories and a slew of season and lifetime bests.

Jorinde van Klinken added another notch to her collegiate championship belt loop with an overall win in the women’s discus throw at Mt. SAC on Saturday. Three of the Dutch woman’s four attempts would have secured her spot atop the podium. Her throws were 64.12 meters, 63.95 meters, event winning 64.45 meters and a final throw of just over 60.7 meters.

Long jumper Alysah Hickley had a stellar season debut at Mt. SAC on Saturday. The junior leaped her way into an overall victory and up from No. 4 to No. 3 in program history. Hickley’s third attempt of 6.7 meters would have been enough to take the victory in the women’s elite long jump. She added a centimeter on her fourth attempt, 6.71 meters, taking the overall victory and becoming just the third woman to clear 22 feet.

Jett Kinder took the collegiate victory in the javelin throw at the Mt. SAC on Friday. The sophomore's lifetime best final throw, 68.27 meters, went 3.99 meters farther than his previous best on the day, moving him from second to first.

Eugene native Taylor Chocek improved her personal best in the women’s heptathlon, on Thursday, with 5,525 points and personal best performance in the long jump, 5.94 meters. The South Eugene alum finished sixth in the Mt. SAC standings and is No. 4 in the program's history.

Klaudia Kazimierska is now the program’s No. 7 performer in the 1500 meter after a 4:11.15 performance and fifth place finish at the Bryan Clay invitational.

Aaliyah McCormick, Jadyn Mays, Shaniya Hall and Ella Clayton finish third in the women’s 4x100 meter relay. The quartet had a season best finish of 43.72, finishing behind Team USA and powerhouse University of Georgia.

McCormick also finished third in the 100 meter hurdles. The personal best effort of 13.03 seconds ranks her at No. 3 in the program.

Mays had two other top five performances. Mays had a season’s best, 11.09 seconds with wind, third place finish in the 100 meter dash and 22.88 second performance to take fifth in the 200 meter.

Lexi Ellis finished second with a personal best of 13.60 in the triple jump, becoming third in program history.

The Ducks head to Stanford next weekend for the Payton Jordan Invitational and will return to Hayward Field for the Oregon Twilight on May 5.