A budding friendship — one that would outlast their playing careers and become a crucial component of two Pac-12 titles — began as offensive linemen Alex Mirabal and Mario Cristobal took snaps together along the offensive line at Columbus High School, in Miami, Florida.
After graduating high school in 1988, Cristobal, a star offensive tackle, continued his playing career at the University of Miami, winning two national championships for the Hurricanes.
Meanwhile, Mirabal earned his first head coaching position at his former high school at just 23. He would go on to coach his alma mater for the following 13 seasons before the two crossed paths once again.
In 2007, Cristobal was hired as the head football coach for Florida International University. Mirabal joined his staff the same year, and the pair coached the Panthers through 2012.
Mirabal’s legacy as an elite collegiate offensive line coach began at FIU when he was promoted to the position in 2010. Standing at only 5-foot-5, the former offensive lineman earned his stripes as a technically sound and intelligent blocker who outworked his competition.
As a coach, he’s always instilled that mentality in his players.
“[Mirabal] was the most meticulous offensive line coach I met,” former FIU offensive lineman Brad Serini said. “He was so precise and he made sure you knew everything. The year that I had him as a coach, he completely changed my skill level.”
His intense coaching style brought out the best in his players both at practice and in the games.
“For being his size, he’s intimidating,” Serini said. “I’ve never seen someone his size control a group of large men… whatever he said we did.”
Six years later, Cristobal took over as the head coach for the Oregon Ducks. He was promoted from offensive line coach, leaving a significant hole on the Ducks’ staff. He turned to Mirabal once again.
Now, the Oregon offensive line bears the fruit of a 37-year friendship.
A friendship that is built upon trust and a belief in a shared overall message of a physical brand of football. It’s led to the program’s best offensive line recruits ever, and several NFL draftees –– rugged bulldozers that exude the influence of Cristobal’s brute force and Mirabal’s technical savvy.
“[Cristobal and Mirabal] are always preaching the same message, which is beneficial for us offensive linemen,” Ducks’ interior offensive lineman Ryan Walk said. “Whether they even talk about it before or not, they have the same standards and same level of physicality.”
“Five men, one mind,” Ducks’ offensive lineman T.J. Bass said.
That’s the motto in the offensive line room.
Away from practice, the two push each other to become better coaches through discussions and positive debates regarding their team. Mutual respect is a constant between the tandem. Mirabal knows his role in the relationship.
“If we have a discussion behind closed doors and he says we should do this and I say we should do that, we come to an understanding,” Mirabal said. “If there’s ever a debate, he’s the head football coach, we’re going to do what he feels most comfortable.”
As the 2021 season creeps near, the Ducks have started to prepare for their first opponent: Fresno State. During game week, Mirabal and Cristobal value their time together. They’ll break down film and scheme blocking techniques to best contain the Bulldogs’ front-seven — a routine they’ll repeat at least 11 more times this year –– and hopefully more.
“When we prepare for Fresno State, Coach and I will talk about ‘Hey do you prefer running this scheme against them [or] what about these protections,’” Mirabal said.
A friendship that started on the Columbus High School offensive line has helped propel the Ducks’ to two Pac-12 titles. This season, the two are on a quest to defend that title and challenge their positional group to help the Ducks’ offense blossom.