The Oregon Ducks handed Utah its worst loss in program history since joining the Pac-12 conference 26 years ago with a bulldozing victory, 88-51.
Oregon’s poise and maturity showed through in Sunday’s game against a young Utah team, but did not push the brakes on the Utes throughout.
This Oregon team knows how good the Utes can be at their best. Whether Utah is in its rebuilding or growth phase, this Oregon squad was ready to respond with whatever was thrown at them.
“I just think we’re on point. Our kids are doing a really good job of communicating our changing defenses, we’re really trying to change it up a lot,” head coach Kelly Graves said. “I want the other team to be confused, not us. And I think we’re doing a good job of that.”
The Utes could not stop Oregon’s down-low post presence, as it scored 50 points in the paint, led by Ruthy Hebard’s double-double of 13 points and 12 rebounds.
Over the past couple of games, Oregon established itself early on with its defensive presence and non-stop pressure which led to easier transition baskets. The Ducks forced 20 Utah turnovers throughout the game that turned into 26 points off those mistakes, compared to Utah’s nine.
Minyon Moore has been the culprit of that intense hustle on the defensive end. But on Sunday, it was her offensive game that shined through more.
Moore is known to be the spearhead on defense for the Ducks, constantly talking, moving her feet and getting into passing lanes to spark defensive energy. Against the Utes she exhibited more than her role as a main defender.
The graduate guard passed her season-high for points, 15, which came against then-No.8 Louisville, with a total of 17 points on the night.
“It feels good to be back to my game like in steals, and to help my team on the offensive end by playing well on defense,” Moore said.
Moore’s offensive game is shining through more and this game gave a glimpse into her offensive mindset. She does more than bring up the ball and let Sabrina Ionescu play off the ball more.
“I love how she’s attacking the basket,” Graves said. “She’s doing a better job probing in transition instead of just kicking the ball ahead. She’s keeping it in her hands, putting some pressure on the defense and then allowing us to run something. I’ve seen great improvement.”
The game shed a light on her two-way game, going from a defensive juggernaut to controlling the tempo and pace on offense and gave the same high energy from tipoff to buzzer at the end.
“She’s got so much bulldog in her. She’s tough, tough as nails. She’s a great talker and an awesome teammate,” Graves said.
Oregon alum, and now WNBA Atlanta Dream player, Maite Cazorla had done this for four years and Moore is learning quickly as she had to cram four years of learning into several months. But this game demonstrated that she can adapt speedily into a new environment with a new way of coaching, playing, and taking everything in stride.
“This is what it takes to be on a championship level and this is what I signed up for,” Moore said. “I’m all in for it and it’s been cool. My coaches are awesome, my teammates are awesome, so it’s been nothing short of amazing.”
