Oregon men's basketball freshman Miles Norris has transferred to UC Santa Barbara, announcing via his personal Twitter account Thursday afternoon.
Norris, a 6-foot-10 forward announced his decision averaged 10.5 minutes per game last season for the Ducks, putting up 3.3 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest in 27 appearances as a true freshman.
The San Diego, California, native saw his role on the court increase during the second half of the season, especially during the 10 game win streak that helped the Ducks reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA men’s tournament.
To offset the loss of Norris, the Ducks do have three highly rated recruits coming in who play at power forward/center. CJ Walker, a 6-foot-8 five star recruit, and the third best overall player out of Florida according to ESPN, will be enrolling in the fall. In addition four star recruits Isaac Johnson and Chandler Lawson have committed to Oregon as well.
Norris, a former four-star recruit according to ESPN is one of two Ducks to transfer out of the program this offseason, guard Victor Bailey Jr. also transferred.
In addition to the two transfers, Oregon lost freshman Bol Bol and Louis King to the NBA draft, as well as seniors Paul White and Ehab Amin. Kenny Wooten and Payton Pritchard also declared for the draft, but are expected to return next season.