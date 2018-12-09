Oregon women's basketball fell to Michigan State 88-82 for the No. 3 Ducks first loss of the year on Sunday.
Oregon opened with a 9-0 run to take an early lead and went on to led 16-4, the biggest lead of the game. In the first quarter, Erin Boley shot 3-of-4 from beyond the arc to give the Ducks a 25-22 lead at the end of the first, the only quarter the Ducks led.
The Duck committed 11 turnovers in the first half. Oregon’s turnovers coupled with a 12-0 scoring spree by Michigan State in the second quarter was enough to give the Spartans a late second-quarter lead to take them into halftime up 46-39.
In the third quarter, Oregon opened scoring with a mid-range jumper from Boley and two 3-pointers in the first three and a half minutes. She went on to score 13 total points in the third quarter. She finished with 24 points to tie her career high.
Junior Ruthy Hebard recorded her third double-double of the season with 10 points and 11 rebounds, a team high. The Spartans managed to shut Hebard down in the paint, allowing just two points in the first three quarters.
Junior Sabrina Ionescu led the Ducks in points with 29. Senior Maite Cazorla led in assists, 11, while Hebard grabbed four steals.
The Ducks will stay on the road and travel to South Dakota State on Dec. 12 before returning home to host No. 6 Mississippi State, last year’s national championship runner-up on Dec. 18.
