Oregon wide receivers coach Michael Johnson has left Oregon football after two years in Eugene to take the same role at Mississippi State.
Johnson started with Oregon in 2017 under Willie Taggart and stayed when Mario Cristobal took over the program at the end of the 2017 season.
Oregon's wide receiver unit was thin this past season with Dillon Mitchell making the bulk of the catches. Mitchell declared for the NFL Draft following Oregon's 7-6 win over Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl.
Johnson played an important role in Oregon's highly touted recruiting class for next season.
Johnson's son, Michael Johnson Jr., went to Sheldon High School in Eugene and has signed to play at Penn State.
