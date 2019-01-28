Fall camp showing how developing wide receiver depth will be crucial for Oregon this season

Oregon football’s wide receivers might be a little inexperienced, but wide receivers coach Michael Johnson has used fall camp to get them ready for the season. With Oregon’s top receivers are Brenden Schooler, Dillon Mitchell and Johnny Johnson III, but those behind them face a gap in experience they have …

 Sarah Northrop

Oregon wide receivers coach Michael Johnson has left Oregon football after two years in Eugene to take the same role at Mississippi State

Johnson started with Oregon in 2017 under Willie Taggart and stayed when Mario Cristobal took over the program at the end of the 2017 season. 

Oregon's wide receiver unit was thin this past season with Dillon Mitchell making the bulk of the catches. Mitchell declared for the NFL Draft following Oregon's 7-6 win over Michigan State in the Redbox Bowl. 

Johnson played an important role in Oregon's highly touted recruiting class for next season. 

Johnson's son, Michael Johnson Jr., went to Sheldon High School in Eugene and has signed to play at Penn State.

Shawn is an associate sports editor at the Daily Emerald, covering Oregon football, women's basketball, softball and everything in between.

