Former Oregon safety Jevon Holland was drafted 36th overall by the Miami Dolphins in the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday.
Holland was the first safety selected in the 2021 class.
Holland hauled nine interceptions over two seasons as a Duck. The Ducks were 7-1 in games that he recorded an interception. Holland was named to the All Pac-12 1st team as a sophomore in 2019 but opted out of the 2020-21 season.
Holland brings physicality in the run game and coverage chops at the safety/slot position. He joins the likes of Xavien Howard and Byron Jones in South Beach where the Dolphins are putting together one of the league’s most talented secondaries.