Oregon softball has lost another key piece of the lineup just two weeks before its season-opener. The Oregonian first reported on Friday that first baseman Mia Camuso has entered her name into the transfer portal.
The Register Guard reports that Camuso left the program after meeting with Melyssa Lombardi on Thursday.
Camuso is the third player to leave the team since Monday, Jan. 21. With her departure, the Ducks have 14 players remaining on their roster. That leaves just four reserves for the Ducks during a game, one of which would be a pitcher. On Jan. 15, Camuso appeared excited to play for the Ducks and lead this young team.
“I’m really excited for the spring,” Camuso said last Tuesday. “I’m an upperclassmen now, so I’m going into more of a leadership role for the team. … It’s been really tough, but [the transfers] are happy now, we’re happy, everybody’s moving on for their season this year.”
Head coach Melyssa Lombardi’s first taste of leading a college program has gotten off to a rocky start, with Camuso being the ninth player to transfer since she replaced Mike White.
“I think everybody had a different reason for leaving, but I stayed because I really believe in Oregon and I love Oregon with all my heart and I love the fans,” Camuso said. “... [Lombardi’s] a very strong lady. She is very communicative and really wants us to do well in school and wants us to work hard a practice everyday.”
Camuso was a crowd favorite at Jane Sanders Stadium. Every time she stepped up to bat, fans would bring their hands to their temples (like moose antlers) and yell “Moose” before the pitch.
Last season, Camuso made 57 starts in 60 appearances for Oregon. Her 12 doubles were second best on the team. Along with 24 RBIs, Camuso’s lone home run of the season came on Feb. 23 against then-ranked No. 18 Oklahoma State.
As a freshman in 2017, Camuso scored 39 runs and led the team with 14 doubles. She entered Oregon as the No. 18 recruit in the nation ranked by FloSoftball.com.
The first baseman also had one of the biggest hits of Oregon’s season on way to being named a Pac-12 All-Freshman and to the WCWS All-Tournament Team to years ago. Camuso’s seventh-inning go-ahead single in game two of the Super Regionals, gave Oregon a 6-5 lead, which allowed fellow transfer Miranda Elish to close out the game and send the Ducks to Oklahoma City.
