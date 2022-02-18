In a game with eight ties and seven lead changes, the Ducks were unable to produce offense in the fourth quarter, leading to their first defeat of the new season to the Mercer Bears on Friday.
Mercer jumped out to an early two goal lead behind scores from senior Hailey Rhatigan and junior Chloe Schaeffer.
Oregon stalled offensively until Shonly Wallace found the net with 12:20 to go in the first quarter for her third goal of the season.
One minute later, Bears midfielder Hannah Lind picked up a yellow card, putting the Ducks in a man up situation.
Oregon’s Mara Zajac was able to capitalize on the opportunity, evening the score with an unassisted goal.
The Ducks and Bears went back and forth over the final 10 minutes of the first quarter, with each team adding two goals.
All four of Oregon’s first quarter goals were scored by different players, continuing the balanced scoring attack the Ducks showcased in their first game of the season.
Mercer struck first in the second quarter with a goal from Shannon Urey, her second in a row.
Urey would add three more over the course of the game, giving her a game high five scores.
Oregon fired off the next three goals of the game.
Ducks midfielder Madysyn Sweeney scored at the 7:33 mark, re-tying the game. Shortly after, Morgan McCarthy added back-to-back goals of her own, propelling Oregon to a 7-5 lead with 3:24 to go in the second quarter.
Oregon’s season leading scorer Hanna Hilcoff capped off the first half with a last second goal, sending the Ducks to the locker room with an 8-6 lead.
The Ducks’ Wallace opened the third quarter with her second goal of the game, but the Bears responded with three consecutive goals, evening the score once more.
Both teams continued to go back and forth. When the dust settled and the third quarter ended, the score was knotted at 12-12.
The fourth quarter belonged to Mercer.
The Bears scored three goals and held the Ducks’ offense scoreless, giving them a 15-12 win.
The loss brings Oregon’s record to 1-1.
Oregon looks to bounce back on Feb. 20 against a Kennesaw State team which lost its first game by 15 goals.