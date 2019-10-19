Oregon’s cross country team traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, looking to make an impact at the Nuttycombe Invitational. The Ducks finished the day at 10th overall out of 33 for the Men’s 8,000 meters and 14th of 36 for the women’s 6,000 meters.
In the men’s 8,000 meters, Junior Cooper Teare finished 12th with a time of 23:51. Teare was the highest finishing Duck in the field, continuing his strong season.
James West, Cole Hocker, and Carter Christman were the only other runners to finish in the top 100. Oregon ended the day at 10th overall in the event, with Northern Arizona taking first.
Susan Ejore ran a time of 20:20 in the 6,000 meter and finished 17th on the women’s side. Taylor Chiotti also had a notable performance, coming in at 31st. The Ducks placed three women in the top 100, as Amanda Gehrich ran a 21:16 to place 97th.
The Nuttycombe invitational wraps up Oregon’s regular season meets. The Ducks will continue with the Pac-12 championships in Monmouth, Oregon, on November 1st.