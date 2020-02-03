The Oregon men’s tennis team swept Drake on Sunday for their third straight win.
Jesper Klöv-Nilsson defeated Finley Hall in back-to-back sets 6-1, 6-1, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead. Riki Oshima beat Evan Fragistas in straight sets as well, 6-0, 6-2. Joshua Charlton secured the sweep for the Ducks with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Barny Thorold.
In doubles play — the No. 8 team in the country — Charlton and Ty Gentry, defeated Barny Thorold and Oliver Johansson 6-2. Oshima and Klöv-Nilsson defeated Luka Jankovic and Matija Matic 6-3.
Klöv-Nilsson won 24 of 26 games over the two matches this weekend including a stretch of 17 games in a row.
Next up the Ducks hit the road to take on Louisville on Feb. 7.