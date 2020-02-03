2019.11.01.EMG.CJC.MTEN- Duck Invitational-4.jpg

Oregon Ducks men’s tennis hosts the Duck Invitational at the Student Tennis Center in Eugene, Ore. on Nov. 01, 2019. (Connor Cox/Emerald)

The Oregon men’s tennis team swept Drake on Sunday for their third straight win.

Jesper Klöv-Nilsson defeated Finley Hall in back-to-back sets 6-1, 6-1, giving the Ducks a 2-0 lead. Riki Oshima beat Evan Fragistas in straight sets as well, 6-0, 6-2. Joshua Charlton secured the sweep for the Ducks with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over Barny Thorold. 

In doubles play — the No. 8 team in the country — Charlton and Ty Gentry, defeated Barny Thorold and Oliver Johansson 6-2. Oshima and Klöv-Nilsson defeated Luka Jankovic and Matija Matic 6-3. 

Klöv-Nilsson won 24 of 26 games over the two matches this weekend including a stretch of 17 games in a row. 

Next up the Ducks hit the road to take on Louisville on Feb. 7. 

