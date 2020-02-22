After a string of victories, Oregon men’s tennis was defeated by San Diego on Saturday. The Ducks were swept, losing 4-0. The loss ended the team’s six-game winning streak.
In doubles play, Oregon lost 2-0 in to concede the doubles point to USD. August Holmgren and Joel Gamerov defeated Charles Roberts and Brandon Lam, 6-3. Later, Marvin Schaber and David Norfeldt defeated Riki Oshima and Jesper Klov-Nilsson, 7-5. This left the ranked match between No. 11 Ty Gentry and Joshua Charlton and No. 31 Nico Borter and Gui Osorio left unfinished.
In singles play, Oregon lost three straight matches, securing a San Diego victory. No. 102 Holmgren beat No. 19 Charlton in two sets, 6-2, 6-2. Emmanuel Coste could not hold on against No. 62 Osorio in two sets, 6-2, 6-4. In the final finished match, Gamerov defeated Gentry, 6-2, 6-2.
The Ducks will kick off Pac-12 play next week against USC in Eugene.