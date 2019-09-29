The Oregon men’s golf team finished day one of the Nike Collegiate Invitational in 14th place on Sunday at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in North Plains, Ore.
The Ducks shot four-over as a team in round one and were paced by freshman Tom Gueant, who posted an even-par 72 to tie him for 30th individually. Gueant birdied 7 and 13, but bogeyed 11 and 18 to settle at the final score of 72.
Elsewhere on the leaderboard for Oregon, Kevin Geniza and Nate Stember each shot one-over 73s and are tied for 41st after 18 holes.
Other Ducks Yin Ho Yue and Craig Ronne shot a 73 and 77, respectively.
The Oklahoma Sooners are the current leaders in the clubhouse by six strokes, shooting 14-under as a team.
The Ducks will tee off round two on Monday at 9:30 p.m. in a group with Stanford and Ohio State.
