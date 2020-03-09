After Day 2 of the Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Oregon, Ducks men’s golf moved up the leaderboard from fifth to second place after shooting a 7-under.
Tom Gueant led the Ducks in the second round tied for 12th place after he landed tied for 31st after the opening round. The sophomore hit four birdies over nine holes to reach 4-under heading into the final hole, but dropped the last shot to finish 3-under 68 for the day.
Senior Kevin Geniza still held his place on the leaderboard tied for fourth and finished the day exactly how he did after Day 1 — 2-under 69. He’s just one shot off the lead at 138 with a three-way tie for first at 137 total.
Nate Stember also tallied a 2-under 69 and moved up to tie for 41st because of his clean play in the second half of his round where he went bogey-free. The freshman shot a 1-over through nine holes, but pulled it out down the stretch.
As a team, the Ducks are currently six shots behind Oregon State with a total of 281, one stroke behind No. 11 Washington sitting in fourth place, and UCLA sits tied for second at an even par going into Tuesday’s final round.
