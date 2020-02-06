The Ducks men’s golf team traveled to Waikoloa, Hawaii, to play in the Amer Ari Invitational on Thursday. As a team, Oregon finished the first day in the middle of the pack, sitting in 8th place. The squad shot 6-under par overall.
Freshman Nate Stember paced the Ducks finishing Thursday tied for 10th place. He shot 4-under par and took 68 stokes. Tom Gueant also finished in the top 20, ultimately ending up tied for 17th place, wrapping up the day taking 69 strokes and finishing 3-under par.
The rest of the team had less memorable outings. Kevin Geniza ended tied for 38th place, finishing 1-under par. Craig Ronne finished tied for 80th place, taking 74 strokes finishing 2-over par and took 74 stokes. Edwin Kuang and Gian Luca Maritnez finished in 113th and 120th place respectively.
As a team, Oregon will have their work cut out for them to catch up with leaders Texas and Georgia Tech, who are sitting at 14-under par. The Ducks are outplaying their Pac-12 rivals Oregon State, Colorado and Stanford, who are in 11th, 14th and 18th place, respectively.
Oregon will pick up where it left off on Friday, during Day 2 of the Amer Ari Invitational.