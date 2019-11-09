Anthony Mathis lit Matthew Knight Arena on fire Saturday night, torching Boise State from three. He set an arena record with nine 3-pointers as Oregon steamrolled the Broncos, 106-75.
Mathis found ways to get open all night and converted look after look, and seemed to always be in the right place at the right time. He scored 30 points on 10-12 shooting and went an otherworldly 9-11 from three-point land. he sunk two back-to-back threes in the first half, and Oregon as a whole shot an impressive 68-percent from deep.
“You make the first one and that's a breath of fresh air,” Mathis said. “I made the first one and I was good to go.”
The graduate transfer from New Mexico was Pritchard’s high school teammate at West Linn. Saturday’s game showed the potential of the Pritchard-Mathis duo.
“The guys were looking for him.” head coach Dana Altman said. “We ran one set for him, but the rest were in transition and guys were looking for him.”
The Ducks took an early lead in the game and never looked back. Payton Pritchard put in a solid performance, blowing by defenders for layups and kicking the ball out to open shooters. He was able to navigate past defenders with his slick ball handling and was in complete command of the offense.
The West Linn native got his teammates involved, dishing out seven assists while only committing one turnover.
The Broncos had no answer for Oregon’s shooters. The Ducks as a team shot 70 percent from the floor, and they were able to deliver crisp passes, racking up 27 assists. Forward Shakur Juiston led the way for the Ducks with a team-high 9 dimes.
“I love getting people involved,” Juiston said. “That's a way of me scoring. If I don't score but other people score around me, I’m good.”
The Ducks used the full-court press against Boise State. The aggressive defensive style was able to generate some turnovers and Boise State only shot 42 percent from the field. Pritchard was the biggest benefactor from the press, grabbing three steals.
However, at times the Broncos were able to break the press and get clean looks at the basket. Boise State only had one more turnover than Oregon.
Derrick Alston shined in the losing effort for the Broncos. Alston used his long frame to attack the basket and had a sweet shooter’s stoke. Alston scored 28 points on 9-16 shooting. Guard Alex Hobbes also quietly put up 18 points for Boise State.
Oregon will face its biggest test of the season Tuesday as they take on No. 14 Memphis in Portland. The Tigers have the best recruiting class in college basketball and both teams will look to make a statement.
“We love playing in Portland, we love playing in the Moda Center,” Altman said. “Our guys will look forward to it.”