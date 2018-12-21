Mary Iakopo announced on Twitter Friday that she will transfer to Texas softball. She is the fourth former Oregon softball player to follow head coach Mike White to Texas, joining Lauren Burke, Miranda Elish and Shannon Rhodes.
Hook’em🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/dJdRYd5ufd— Mare (@maryiakopo) December 21, 2018
Iakopo, a sophomore catcher, rotated into the lineup last season with senior catcher Gwen Svekis. Iakopo was also a powerful hitter for the Ducks in her freshman year, swinging .306 with eight home runs and 37 RBIs.
She also spent time at first base and found a lot of her at bats as the Oregon designated player.
New head coach Melyssa Lombardi has been attempting to fill the voids left by the six transfers from the team by adding transfers of her own to the roster.
