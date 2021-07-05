Oregon baseball head coach Mark Wasikowski has agreed to a five-year contract extension, according to a report from Kendall Rogers of D1 Baseball on Monday.
The news comes after a successful first full season in which the Ducks posted a 37-14 regular season record under Wasikowski’s leadership. They hosted their first regional since 2013, heading into the playoffs as the No. 14 seed in the country.
Wasikowski was an assistant coach for Oregon from 2012 to 2016. He spent three seasons as the head coach for Purdue, and then was hired as Oregon’s head coach prior to the 2020 season. He posted an 8-7 record before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Players have spoken highly of Wasikowski, who has helped to rejuvenate the Oregon baseball program after a ninth-place Pac-12 finish in 2019.
The terms and details of the deal have not yet been announced.