Only two weeks out from playing its season opener against Auburn, Oregon might add another name to the injury list.
Head coach Mario Cristobal addressed the media on Saturday afternoon following the Ducks wrapping up their second of three scrimmages. While Cristobal says he’s pleased the progress, he is not content with where his team is at.
“Very productive day for us,” Cristobal said. “We played probably 110-plus plays, ones-on-ones, twos-on-twos, went live ball and went some thud as well, every situation possible. We still have some other things to take care of.”
Oregon football may be progressing, but they regressed in terms of wide receiver depth following their second scrimmage.
Freshman standout Mycah Pittman laid out for a catch during the scrimmage, but landed on his shoulder while making the reception.
“He’s getting evaluated,” Cristobal said. “He landed on it pretty good. As soon as we finish the evaluation we will get that information to you whether it is good or not.”
Pittman is not the only injured receiver on that specific depth chart. Freshman JR Waters will be out four to six weeks following surgery on a foot injury. Senior Brenden Schooler will miss the first month of the season following surgery on a foot injury that he suffered earlier this summer.
Despite a banged up wide receiver group, wide receiver Johnny Johnson III was one specific player that stood out to Cristobal during the team's second scrimmage.
“The guy made a lot of plays,” Cristobal said. “Not only when he has the ball in his hands but when he doesn't the guy is down the field hustling, making great blocks. He really just stepped up and had a really good day.”
Cristobal and the Ducks will focus on working out the kinks that come up for teams in their season openers and blocking out the noise with the start of college football looming.
“It’s on, it’s upon us,” Cristobal said. “I remember talking to our guys back in the spring time when the start of camp is 160 days away and the first game is 200 days away. It’s here, we’re almost in single digits.”