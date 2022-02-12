Two starts. Two complete games.
Makenna Kliethermes took the mound for the second leg of Oregon softball’s doubleheader on Saturday, fresh off her dominant performance in Thursday’s opener. She overcame a rocky start to turn in another fantastic outing, leading the Ducks to a 4-1 win over LMU and a doubleheader sweep.
Coming off her last outing in which she brought a no-hitter to the seventh inning and tied her career high with 15 strikeouts, she immediately got off to a rougher start. A walk and two singles loaded the bases for LMU. A run came home on a wild pitch, bringing about a rarity: The Ducks were losing.
But Kliethermes settled in despite not reaching Thursday’s level of dominance. She retired six straight, racking up three strikeouts through the first three innings.
The Ducks’ hitters were kept at bay until the fourth, when sophomore transfer KK Humphreys smashed a three-run homer. Two batters later, Hannah Galey hit a homer of her own — her first four-bagger since 2019.
Kliethermes nearly let up again in the bottom of the fourth. The first two batters walked and singled, bringing the tying run to the plate. But she bunkered down, inducing weak contact to get out of the jam unscathed.
From there, it was smooth sailing. Kliethermes retired the final 12 batters she faced, alleviating any potential stress from a mostly quiet offense. She wasn’t quite her most dominant self, striking out only six compared to 15 on Thursday. But she got the job done.
The top five hitters in the Ducks’ lineup all went without a hit. Humphreys’ three-run homer in the fourth proved to be the difference.
Oregon (5-0) will now travel to San Marcos, Texas to take on Texas State at 2 p.m. on Thursday.