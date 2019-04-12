Louis King’s time at Oregon has come to a close. The freshman, who was an integral part of the Ducks’ run to Sweet 16, will head to the 2019 NBA Draft after declaring he will hire an agent on Friday afternoon.
The New Jersey native announced the decision with a post from his Twitter, first stating how grateful he was to play at Oregon. He concluded with his intention to hire an agent and declare for the 2019 NBA Draft.
“As grateful as I am for the journey that had brought me to this point, my family and I have decided the time has come to pursue my next dream,” King wrote. “This is one that has driven me since I first started playing basketball as a young kid, and that is to pursue the opportunity to play at the highest level, in the NBA.”
King is projected to be either a late first round pick or go early second round.
The a 6-foot-9 forward had a game-high 16 points in Oregon’s loss to Virginia, the eventual champions of the NCAA Tournament.
King joins Bol Bol as the second one-and-done player this season from Oregon. King scored a career-high 22 points in a win over Washington State. But it was the Pac-12 Tournament where King put on a show, averaging 16.5 points and six rebounds in the four game stretch.
Behind Bol, who played just nine games before his season ending injury, King was second on the team in both points (13.5) and rebounds (5.5) per game.
