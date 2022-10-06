The Ducks, Trojans, Utes and Bruins are all undefeated in Pac-12 play in 2022. No. 12 Oregon, of course, took care of business in Autzen Stadium late Saturday night, but not until after five other conference contests captured the attention of the West Coast.

UCLA (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) upsets No. 15 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) 40-32 in undefeated clash

No. 18 UCLA has done wonders to make fans forget about the near-fiasco against South Alabama in week three. Since narrowly defeating the Jaguars, the Bruins have scored 85 points in two dominating conference victories. Friday night, Dorian Thompson-Robinson led the UCLA offense to nearly 500 yards of offense and five touchdown drives, handing Washington its first loss of 2022. The defense wasn’t great, but it doesn’t have to be when No. 1 is leading the charge on the other side of the ball. UCLA hosts No. 12 Utah (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) in a highly anticipated matchup next Saturday.

For the first time all season, Michael Penix Jr. looked human. The Washington quarterback still had an impressive night with 345 yards and four touchdowns. But his two interceptions — one of which resulted in a UCLA scoring drive — proved to be the difference in the contest. Of the teams that Washington has beaten this year, only Kent State has a win over an FBS opponent. The Huskies looked unprepared for their first conference road task of 2022. Washington trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half.The team has some major defensive adjustments needing to be made before next week’s game against Arizona State (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12).

Second half surge propels No.6 USC (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) over Arizona State (1-4, 0-2 Pac-12)

The Trojans have now won 17 of their last 22 games against Arizona State. Saturday night, USC opened the first half with three straight touchdown drives, and then did it again to start the second half. Aside from an interception from Caleb Williams in the endzone, there were very few blunders by Lincoln Riley’s offense. Come to think of it, there have been few wrinkles in the USC offense all season. The Trojans march back home for a week six game against Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12).

It was a 4 point game at halftime. Maybe Arizona State fans can cling to that for consolation. The Sun Devil defense needs work, as does the offense. But firing the head coach right before conference play started was certainly a message that ASU is already working to forget 2022. Arizona State was limited to just 88 rushing yards and is in major need of a bounce back next week. A chance to shock the nation comes with an unfavorable meeting with No. 21 Washington (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) next week.

No. 11 Utah (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) rolls Beavers (3-2, 0-2 Pac-12) 42-16 in ugly afternoon game

The Utes needed just 361 yards to manhandle Oregon State and send the Beavers to the bottom of the conference standings. Utah was outpassed, outrushed and yet outstanding on defense. The Utes’ defense captured four interceptions from Beaver quarterbacks and scored more points off turnovers than the Oregon State offense could earn. Utah hits the road for its game with No. 18 UCLA (5-0, 2-0 Pac-12) next weekend.

What’s the opposite of a turnover chainsaw? Is playing four quarterbacks but only having four scoring drives good? What happened to being 3-0 with cries of “rank the Beaves” stirring in Corvallis? Oregon State raised many questions in its second straight blowout loss to a Pac-12 opponent. The Beavers actually moved the ball pretty well, they just couldn’t finish drives or come up with an answer for how to stop Cameron Rising. A season that had started so strongly has turned suddenly sour and Oregon State has a lot of work to do to prepare for its game against Stanford (1-3, 0-3 Pac-12) next Saturday night.

Arizona (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) becomes latest team to embarrass Colorado (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) 43-20

Jayden de Laura. That’s it. That’s the recap. The Arizona quarterback threw six touchdown passes on 484 passing yards Saturday night against Colorado. Being 9-14 on third down and possessing the ball for over 35 minutes of play, the Wildcat offense had a field day against the Buffs and gained a comforting win to even their conference record. In week six, Arizona hosts No. 12 Oregon (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12), a team which it’s 5-15 against since 2000.

Ralphie has to be bored. The only possible good news for Colorado from its fifth uncontested loss of the season is that it seems to have found its quarterback. He hasn’t been good, but Owen McCown has played each of the last two games for the Buffaloes without substitution. With Karl Dorrell fired after the worst start since 2006, it’s becoming clearer with every blowout blunder that there is no solid future in this program. Colorado has a bye week next week and hosts Cal (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12) in week seven.

Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12) bounces back with 28-9 win over California (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12)

The Cougar defense again proved it belongs to be compared with the best in the conference. Washington State relented 31 rushing yards and kept the Bears at bay throughout the entire game to secure its first conference win of the year. The offense was incredibly underwhelming, but a big fourth and goal conversion helped the Cougars capitalize when it mattered. Washington State overcame two poor interceptions and added an ugly win to the 2022 resume. The Cougars get the Trojans (5-0, 3-0 Pac-12) in LA next week.

California is impossible to figure out. One week, it’s destroying Arizona or hanging with Notre Dame; the next it can’t move the ball and Jack Plummer looks like a system quarterback. The Bears had just two scoring drives on the day, and the defense had few answers for Washington State’s Cameron Ward. Cal is off next week and plays Colorado (0-5, 0-2 Pac-12) in two weeks.