Longtime Oregon safety commit Kodi Decambra officially signed Wednesday, after he committed in May.

Position versatility is desired by every program as it allows coaches to install a variety of schematic packages to confuse the opposition.

There’s few players as versatile as the 29th ranked safety and No. 3 ranked prospect in Nevada — four-star Kodi Decambra out of Bishop Gorman.

At six feet, 175 pounds, Decambra drives well on the ball and exhibits solid footwork, which comes as no surprise since he’s a Nike Opening finalist and 2023 Polynesian Bowl commit.

Decambra’s capabilities project that he can play either safety position or in the slot as he displays good hip flexibility and speed in coverage.

With senior defensive back Bennett Williams moving on to the professional ranks, Decambra will come in and vie for immediate playing time.