Oregon head coach Melyssa Lombardi has added five new walk-ons to the Ducks’ 2019 roster with the addition of Bayley Bruner, Bailey Cook, Katelyn Howard, Kailey Krueger and Anna Mills.
The Ducks now have 19 players on their roster after having just 14 two weeks ago following the departures of former starters Maggie Balint, Mia Camuso and Alexis Mack. Freshmen make up the majority of the roster with 10 individual players.
Bruner is a former forward from the Oregon soccer team. The senior will be a utility player.
Cook, a junior from El Dorado Hills, California, was a practice player for the softball team last year and will also be used as a utility player this season.
The Ducks will add Krueger to their pitching staff, joining sophomore Jordan Dail and Maddie MacGrandle. Krueger will be the only right-handed pitcher on the staff. She comes from pitching for Wilsonville High School in West Linn, Oregon.
Oregon added Howard, an infielder from Long Beach, California, and Mills, an outfielder from Portland, Oregon, to the team as well.
The Ducks begin the season this Friday at the Kajikawa Classic in Tempe Arizona.
Follow Maggie Vanoni on Twitter: @maggie_vanoni