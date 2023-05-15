In the past few years, my relationship with sports has changed drastically. As a high schooler, I competed year-round in numerous sports. I quickly flipped the page after graduating high school to the next chapter as a fan, when I began to see sports through a broader lens and expand my knowledge of all sports with a new perspective. And now, the current chapter — working in sports as a journalist and now with a social media presence — has been even more exciting.

I have recently started a new position as a social media intern for TrackTown USA. Over the next few months, I will assist the social media team during the summer event season by creating new content. This will include all events held at Hayward Field.

One of my favorite parts of track and field that I have experienced since I started running on my middle school track team in sixth grade is the community. In just two short weeks, I have been reminded and learned about the importance of running in Eugene and beyond.

During the Eugene Marathon at the end of April, I spent a few hours standing on the track watching thousands of runners from all over the world complete 26.2 miles beginning and ending at historic Hayward Field. I witnessed every emotion imaginable and saw all different types of people finish a physically and emotionally challenging event. Some people were moved to tears from relief or because of pain. Other runners eagerly searched for their friends and family who had been cheering them on. Numerous finishers took pictures with their training buddies or of their medals.

My task was to interview runners and ask them the simple question “Why did you run the Eugene Marathon today?” Hearing their responses was the best part. Some people expressed their emotional connection to running or explained their personal drive to accomplish this type of race. But many people kept it simple and described the importance of running 26.2 miles through TrackTown. Their responses included:

“I wanted to run on Hayward Field” and “No better place to finish a marathon than TrackTown USA.”

As a competitor, I have always been aware of the importance of running at Hayward Field. This track has hosted running legends, and many people consider it a privilege to experience the running community in Eugene. Even as a fan, I was able to witness magical moments on the track. The history held around the oval track has been shared all around the world. This special experience is shared between casual runners, collegiate athletes and elite world class athletes.

The following week at the Oregon Twilight meet, I witnessed collegiate athletes experience Hayward Field under the lights. This event features athletes from all levels of collegiate athletics, all coming together at a historic venue where they may never get the opportunity to compete again.

My task for this meet was to find and interview athletes, asking them, “What is the hardest event in track and field?” — a potentially controversial question but lighthearted nonetheless.

Some people had an answer right away, while others thoroughly considered different factors that went into their response. Most often, I approached teams sitting together and watched them pick on each other for their answer or nod in agreement. It was yet again another friendly reminder of the community aspect of this sport that brings us all together.

Being on the working end of track and field has given me the opportunity to understand the sport at a deeper level while still witnessing all the emotions that come with competition.

And do I dare say that it’s even more rewarding than competing or being a fan?