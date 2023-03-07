It is not often that junior college athletes get the opportunity to transfer to their local universities to play Division I athletics. That’s the reality for Lane Community College shooting guard Bella Hamel.

The Titans have a winning history, with five Northwest Athletic Conference championships and 14 appearances in the tournament's Final Four. Hamel will be making the transition from a winning junior college program to one of the nation’s top D1 programs at the University of Oregon.

Hamel is a third-year sophomore at Lane. Through 25 games this season, she is averaging 18.7 points per game and 12.6 rebounds on 46.2% from the field. Hamel was also named all-NWAC defensive and South Region first team in 2021-22.

Hamel joins a 2023 Oregon recruiting class that includes Sofia Bell, Sarah Rambus and Sammie Wagner.

Hamel played high school basketball at Liberty in Hillsboro, Oregon. She racked up several honors, including 6A all-state and first team all-league. Growing up in the state, receiving the offer to play D1 at Oregon carried extra meaning for her.

“I just can’t believe it honestly,” she said. “I’m glad that I get to be a born and raised student-athlete here in Oregon and to get to represent one of the best schools in our state.”

Hamel said the process of her recruitment came about quickly. She recalled Oregon head coach Kelly Graves coming to one of her practices and a couple of games in November 2022. From there, she took a visit to Matthew Knight Arena and received an offer shortly after. All of it took place within a six-week period.

Hamel described the excitement from her Titans team when she received the news.

“It was a big shock to everyone,” she said. “They definitely knew this was the potential I was at. They were just totally excited for me.”

She believes a “big confidence boost” from growing more comfortable with the game has led her to develop into the player she is now and receive the offer.

Hamel will be joining an Oregon team that is expected to keep Te-Hina Paopao, Chance Gray, Grace VanSlooten and Phillipina Kyei, four of its five starters. She said Ducks fans can expect to see her bring an all-around style of play to the roster next season.

“I think I’m going to really help the team in shooting and in rebounding, as well as just being a vocal advocate on the team,” she said.

Before Hamel completes the transition to Oregon, she is concentrating on finishing her time at Lane out strong.

“I’m just focusing on trying to carry my team to the NWAC Championship,” she said. “Just pushing every game. In practice and in games to be the best team in our league.”

Titans fans will have a few more opportunities to watch Hamel play in the NWAC tournament which takes place March 8-19. Then, it will be time for her to swap her jersey for the one in green and gold.