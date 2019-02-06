It's national signing day and high school seniors across the country are signing their national letters of intent.
The Ducks already have a top-10 recruiting class for the 2019 season and will add more players to it throughout the day on Wednesday.
Here are live updates from Wednesday's signings:
DB Jamal Hill, Morrow, Georgia.
A 3-star recruit from Morro, according to 247sports.com.
DT Kristian Williams, Memphis, Tennessee
Another 3-star recruit added to the class and the first signing of the day for the Ducks. Williams is Oregon's seventh defensive line commit.
Oregon currently has the No. 7 class in the nation and first in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports.com.
Oregon's full class can be viewed here.