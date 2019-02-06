2018.12.31.EMG.BCG.UO.vs.MSU.BowlGame-4.jpg

The Ducks celebrate their 7-6 victory over the Spartans. Oregon Ducks Football takes on Michigan State University at Levi’s Stadium in San Jose, CA. on Dec. 31, 2018. (Ben Green/Emerald)

It's national signing day and high school seniors across the country are signing their national letters of intent. 

The Ducks already have a top-10 recruiting class for the 2019 season and will add more players to it throughout the day on Wednesday. 

Here are live updates from Wednesday's signings:

DB Jamal HillMorrow, Georgia. 

A 3-star recruit from Morro, according to 247sports.com.

DT Kristian WilliamsMemphis, Tennessee

Another 3-star recruit added to the class and the first signing of the day for the Ducks. Williams is Oregon's seventh defensive line commit. 

Oregon currently has the No. 7 class in the nation and first in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports.com.

Oregon's full class can be viewed here.

This post will update throughout the day

