Oregon football's early signing day has had little surprises so far. The Ducks are signing a consensus top-10 class for the first time in program history in just the second year under head coach Mario Cristobal. 

Most of Oregon's verbal commits signed their National Letter of Intent Wednesday morning, with ESPN's No. 1 overall prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux expected to sign at noon, according to 247sports.com

Oregon did add two commitments today. Three-star junior college linebacker Dru Mathis from Moorpark, California, and high schooler Brandon Dorlus, a three star defensive end from Deerfield Beach, Florida.

The Ducks secured the signatures of verbal commits and ESPN four-star prospects Mykael Wright (No. 1 CB), Mase Funa (No. 5 OLB), Ge'Mon Eaford (No. 7 LB), Lance Wilhoite (No. 13 WR), Mycah Pittman (No. 20 WR), Joshua Delgado (No. 35 WR), Jaron Waters (No. 60 WR), Sean Dollars (No. 9 RB), Patrick Herbert (No. 12 TE), Treven Ma'ae (No. 52 DE) and Trikweze Bridges (No. 22 S).

Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, the No. 1 JC offensive lineman and four-star recruit also signed.

A notable three-star prospect to sign was quarterback Cale Millen from Washington.

Overall, Oregon has 13 four-star prospects in the class and one five star, according to ESPN. 

It hasn't been all perfect for the Ducks. Former Oregon commit Jeremiah Criddell picked Oklahoma over Oregon Wednesday morning on ESPN. 

Oregon's class currently ranks fifth in the country and first in the Pac-12, according to 247sports.com

This post will be updated throughout the day.

