Ducks women’s tennis finished off their season in Las Vegas this weekend at the UNLV Invitational at the Fertitta Tennis Complex.
Freshman Lillian Mould closed out her first season with a win in both singles and doubles play, leading Oregon at the tournament.
In doubles Mould played with fellow freshman Myah Petchey to pick up their second win of the weekend in consolation doubles play, beating Jasmine Rich and Madison McKay of Utah, 8-5. Mould went on to win a close match in the flight three consolation final with a 7-6, 7-6 victory over Georgia Tech’s Nadia Gizdova.
Both Taryn Fujimori and Madisen Olsen dropped their flight two consolation final matches, 8-2. Olsen also lost in the flight four third place match, 6-4, 6-1, finishing up play for the Ducks.
The Ducks are off for the winter with a two months off before resuming play in January.