The Oregon Ducks played host to the University of San Francisco Dons to a 1-1 draw at Papé Field on Sunday afternoon. Last season, when the two foes faced each other, it ended in a heated 2-2 draw.

The Duck defense had difficulties containing the attack of San Francisco. The Dons registered 24 shots, 10 of which were on target. Leah Freeman was forced to make a career-high nine saves. She had to lay out to full extension to her left and right for two of those saves.

“You always expect to be busy,” Freeman said. “You kind of play what's given to you and we ended up being a lot busier than most expected. There was a lot of pressure in the box and a lot of people coming in at once.”

In the 24th minute, a Marissa Vasquez corner went untouched to the back post and into the Duck goal. Freeman’s protests for keeper interference weren’t heard by the official, and the Dons went ahead 1-0. Vasquez has four goals in just two games for San Francisco this season.

An overhead diagonal pass into the Don box from True Dydasco went just over the head of Callan Harrington and trickled into the net for Dydasco’s first goal of the year. Her 61st-minute goal tied the game at 1-1.

Oregon's attackers only managed six shots in the entire 90 minutes. Many of the long overheard passes forward were snuffed out by the Dons’ speedy defense.The match was full of ferocious physicality and aerial battles.

“It shows we’re fighters,” Coach Abel said. “We can’t survive on just being fighters alone. We have to be a better team. Being outshot 24 to six, stuff like that can’t happen this year. We have things to clear up after this week.”

Referee Charles Woolley had difficulty controlling the match in the second half, handing out four yellow cards in the final 45 minutes.

“It got more aggressive as the game went on,” Freeman said. “Both teams were screaming and crying. Everyone is just coming into their season hungry. We were able to crawl back from a deficit. You could see that we were fighting.”

Next match, the Ducks will travel to Gonzaga for their first away game at 7 p.m. Saturday.