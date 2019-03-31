The Ducks had a great opportunity to win their first series of the season.
Oregon (13-18, 1-8 Pac-12) took a 5-0 lead after three innings, but No. 24 Stanford (25-5, 4-1 Pac-12) mounted its second comeback win in three games to win 7-6. Though the Ducks led by one run going into the bottom of the sixth, they could not close the game. Stanford led off the inning with back-to-back singles. The runners advanced on a sacrifice bunt, then tied the game at six with a sacrifice fly to right field.
Jordan Dail then threw two wild pitches to Montana Dixon. The first allowed Teaghan Cowles to move to third base, and the second brought her home to take the lead for good.
Kiana Pancico (7-0) got the win after relieving Carolyn Lee to begin the fourth inning when the Ducks were still ahead by five. Stanford’s comeback was due to errors by Oregon and the play of Emily Young, who started the rally with a two-run homer homer in the fourth.
After Young’s home run, Dail was replaced by Maggie MacGrandle (3-7). Young, who finished 2-3 with 3 RBIs, continued to torment the Ducks in the fifth. She singled to left field, but advanced to third on a throwing error by Cherish Burks. Hannah Howell scored on the play, then Young tied the game after pass ball from MacGrandle.
The game started will enough for the Ducks, who were able to produce runs early on this entire series.The trouble has been the pitching, which has not been deep enough to keep teams quiet late in games.
Shaye Bowden (2-3, 2 RBIs) gave Oregon a two-run lead in the first inning from a double to left field. She got things rolling again in third with a double to put Jasmine Sievers on third. Sievers scored on a wild pitch, then hits from Rachel Cid and Haley Cruse gave Oregon a 5-0 lead.
The Ducks will head to Columbia, Missouri, to take on Pittsburgh on Saturday.
